2 Orlando LGBTQ businesses vandalized by man in hoodie, police say

Two LGBTQ businesses in Orlando were vandalized in the early morning hours of Wednesday by a man wearing a hoodie, police said.

No patrons or employees were inside the District Dive bar or the adjacent Southern Craft cocktail lounge at the time of the incident which investigators said happened around 3:41 a.m. The two businesses are part of a larger entertainment complex that also houses the popular dance club Southern Nights, which describes itself as one of the city's oldest LGBTQ nightclubs.

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) released surveillance video of the incident and is asking for help in identifying a suspect. Investigators are not saying if a firearm did the damage.

"The suspect appears to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt/jacket and carrying a possible shoulder bag. The suspect also appears to have used an unknown item that was able to shatter the windows of the two businesses from a short distance away," read a description from OPD.

No patrons or employees were inside the District Dive bar or the adjacent Southern Craft cocktail lounge at the time LGBTQ businesses were vandalized, which investigators said happened around 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

A FOX 35 News crew observed holes left behind where several large sections of glass were shattered. Those windows will now have to be replaced, according to the businesses.

We spoke to an employee who believes they were targeted because the bars cater to Orlando's LGBTQ community.

"We were targeted and vandalized with a weapon. The perpetrator walked by a couple of times as if to see if the place was open, or whatever their motive was, and then definitely targeted us and vandalized the establishment," said Blue Star. "Considering the social climate of where we are today, anything that targets a community is disheartening, upsetting, it's sad, and also a little bit scary."

In a statement, OPD said it will not tolerate criminal behavior of any kind.

"Whoever committed this brazen vandalism against our city’s LGBTQ+ businesses will be held accountable," it read.

This is an ongoing and active investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 321-235-5300 or contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or text **TIPS (8477).



