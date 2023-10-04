2 men wanted for stealing someone's wallet from bench at Publix in Deltona, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

Deputies are searching for two men who are linked to the alleged theft of a wallet left behind on a bench at a Publix in Deltona, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The theft happened Tuesday at the Publix located at 2100 Saxon Boulevard.

The man whose wallet was stolen said he was sitting on a bench near the store exit just before 6 p.m. When he got up, he left his wallet and when he came back for it, it was gone, he told deputies.

Inside his wallet was cash, ID cards and several credit cards.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office shared photos of the men allegedly linked to the crime. Both men are seen wearing striped polo shirts. In one photo, a man wearing glasses is seen holding a wallet on a bench and in another photo, the same man is seen putting something in his pocket.

Photo: Volusia Sheriffs Office

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Volusia Sheriff's Office's non-emergency line at 386-248-1777.