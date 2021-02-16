1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting near Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said one man died and another is in critical condition after a shooting near Baldwin Park.
Deputies responded to the area of Carley Court on Tuesday night in reference to a shooting.
Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds.
Officials said one of the men crashed a car into the garage of a home, but the people inside were not injured.
Stay tuned to FOX 35 for updates on this story.
Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida news.
Advertisement