2 Mega Millions lottery tickets worth $1M each sold in Florida
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Check your tickets! Two lucky lottery players in Florida won $1 million each during a Mega Millions drawing on April 23.
The winning numbers drawn were 11-17-33-39-43 and mega ball 14.
The tickets were sold at the following locations, according to the Florida Lottery:
- Circle K: 101 Buena Ventura Boulevard (Kissimmee)
- Presidente Spuermaket: 2199 NW 36th Street (Miami)
No one won the $202 million top prize, causing the Mega Millions jackpot to roll over to an estimated $228 million.
The next drawing will be held on Friday, April 26.