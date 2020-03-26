2 killed in shooting incident involving Ormond Beach police officers

A man and woman are dead following a shooting incident involving officers with the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to the 800 block of N. Beach St. around 3:30 p.m. for a disturbance, when they said they encountered armed suspects. According to investigators, gunfire was exchanged between two suspects and at least five police officers.

Law enforcement officers said the two suspects died as a result of the shooting and currently there is no threat to the community. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

As is standard procedure with shootings involving police officers, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating.