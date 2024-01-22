2 killed in crash after SUV ends up in Kissimmee pond, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

Two people were killed after their SUV veered off the road and flipped over into a pond on Monday morning in Kissimmee, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 192 (Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) on the westbound ramp to World Drive in Kissimmee at around 11:40 a.m.

The driver of a Toyota RAV4 was headed west when they failed to negotiate a curve, causing them to run off the road to the left, according to a preliminary report from FHP. That's when the SUV overturned into a pond and became submerged in water.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

The westbound ramp from Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway to northbound World Drive is blocked off.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details have been released at this time.