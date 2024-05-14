2 hospitalized in crash following reported carjacking: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Fairview Shores neighborhood on Tuesday, assisted by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Troopers said the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. at the Baltimore Dr. and Adanson St. intersection, involving a Silver Toyota and a Silver Mercedes. Both drivers were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts, having suffered severe injuries.

Just before 4 p.m., a FOX 35 News crew observed multiple law enforcement vehicles along Adanson St., just north of Lee Rd. On nearby Baltimore Dr. were a Toyota and a Mercedes, both of which appeared to have sustained front-end damage.

Troopers said the Mercedes was reported as a carjacked vehicle, which is being investigated by the sheriff’s office. FOX 35 News has contacted the sheriff's office for additional information and is awaiting a response. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.