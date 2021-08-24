2 injured in multi-vehicle head-on crash on State Road 417 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash involving three vehicles left two people with serious injuries and shut down a portion of State Road 417 in Orlando on Tuesday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Dowden Road exit.
According to FHP, an SUV was traveling northbound on SR-417, when the driver lost control, traveled through the median and struck a passenger car head-on, that was traveling southbound.
A truck with a trailer was also struck as it traveled southbound on SR-417.
A male passenger from the SUV is critical at Orlando Health. A female from the passenger vehicle is in serious condition at Osceola Regional.
The driver of the SUV and the passenger car were not transported.
The crash remains under investigation.