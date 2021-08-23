Tampa police: 4-year-old inside car dies after shooting on Hillsborough Ave.
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved a child.
Police said a 4-year-old was riding in a car along Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street when the child was struck by a bullet. The child was rushed to a hospital where they later died.
Investigators said the shooting doesn't appear to be random.
A vehicle at the crime scene crashed into a pole, but no other information involving the driver was provided. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and there is no word yet on potential suspects or arrests.
