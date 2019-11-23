2 injured after 'large roof assembly' falls on construction workers at Viera hotel

article

Two construction workers were injured on Saturday after a "large roof assembly" being lifted by a crane fell on top of them.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said on Twitter that 1 person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the other was flown as a trauma alert.

According to Fire Rescue, the incident happened at a hotel that is under construction in Viera. Officials said a large roof assembly being hoisted by a crane fell on two workers, trapping them.

"Construction workers used heavy equipment prior to BCFR arrival to free workers," Fire Rescue tweeted.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene and they are investigating.

Advertisement

Check back for details.