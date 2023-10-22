2 hospitalized after Jeep flips onto 3 cars at Daytona Beach intersection, fire department says
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people were hospitalized after a Jeep flipped onto three other cars in Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to fire officials.
The Daytona Beach Fire Department said four vehicles were involved in a crash on Seabreeze Boulevard and Halifax Avenue.
A black Jeep flipped onto three other cars.
Photo: Daytona Beach Fire Department
Three people were treated at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital.
No other details were made available.