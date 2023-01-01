2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Orange County home, deputies say

Two people are dead, and one person is hurt after a shooting at an Orange County home early Sunday, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Fordham Creek Lane.

Inside the home, deputies found a woman in her 20s, and a man and a woman – both in their 50s – who had been shot. Authorities said the man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two women were taken to the hospital, where the woman in her 50s was pronounced dead. The other woman has non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies believe the incident was isolated and domestic in nature and said there is no danger to the community.