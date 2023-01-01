Teen killed, 3 others critical after crash on I-75 in Alachua County: troopers

A 17-year-old girl is dead after the car she was driving crashed along Interstate 75 Saturday night, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve at State Road 24 in Alachua County.

The teen was pronounced dead at the crash site. The car's three other passengers – two 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man – all have critical injuries, FHP said.

The group were all from Ocala.