2 found dead at apartment complex in Altamonte Springs, fire department says

Stream FOX 35 News

Police are investigating after two people were found dead at an Altamonte Springs apartment complex Monday night, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., the fire department said it received a call for "two people down" at the Villa Del Mar apartment complex on Sabal Palm Circle.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two people dead. At this time, it's unclear how the two died.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police are investigating after two people were found dead at the Villa Del Mar apartment complex in Altamonte Springs apartment complex Monday night, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Altamonte Springs Police Department to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.