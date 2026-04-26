2 Florida teens arrested after Target social media prank, officials

article

The Brief Szkaradek drove a lawnmower through a Target store on SW College Road, damaging a door. Police say the acts endangered others and were not harmless pranks. The night before, Szkaradek also used a leaf blower inside a nearby Culver’s restaurant.



The Ocala Police Department arrested two teens after they filmed reckless social media stunts that caused damage and raised safety concerns at a Target on Saturday.

Authorities say 18-year-old Janek Szkaradek drove a lawnmower through a Target store on SW College Road, damaging a door, while 18-year-old Luke Charske recorded the incident. The night before, Szkaradek also used a leaf blower inside a nearby Culver’s restaurant.

Police say the acts endangered others and were not harmless pranks.

According to officials, Szkaradek faces charges including criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, while Charske was charged as a principal with disorderly conduct for filming the Target incident.