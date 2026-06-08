Orlando to host women’s boxing world title card at Caribe Royale Resort

The Brief Caribe Royale Resort will host a four-fight world championship boxing card promoted by Most Valuable Promotions. Welterweight champion Oshae Jones and WBC featherweight champion Tiara Brown are among the featured fighters. Brown, a Fort Myers native, says the event gives family and longtime supporters a chance to watch her compete close to home.



Some of the top women’s boxers in the world will take center stage Saturday night in Orlando as Caribe Royale Resort hosts a four-fight world championship card promoted by Most Valuable Promotions.

The event, known as MVPW 04, features four world title bouts and highlights the growing profile of women’s boxing. Most Valuable Promotions was co-founded by professional boxer and social media influencer Jake Paul.

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Among the featured champions is 28-year-old Oshae Jones, who will defend her welterweight world title against challenger Elia Carranza.

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"I’m just happy to be a part of MVP that’s actually making a change," says Jones.



Jones enters the bout with confidence, predicting a dominant performance against Carranza.

"It’s going to look like a mismatch," says Jones. "She’s not even supposed to be in there with me."

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That fight is one of four. Tiara Brown defends her WBC featherweight title against Hannah Rapp in the co-main event.

"I’m coming to put on a great show for my friends and family," says Brown.

Brown, 38, was born and raised in Fort Myers. This fight is the closest she’s ever had to her hometown.

"My elementary teacher is coming. Some of my high school teachers are coming. My cousin just got out of prison. He’s been in prison for 12 years. He’s coming."

MVPW-04 final tickets for the quadruple world title card at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.