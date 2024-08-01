2 Florida bars rank among the best in America: report

Several standout spots in Florida are featured in USA TODAY's highly anticipated "Best Bars of 2024" list.

This year's selections by food writers across the nation highlight everything from neighborhood taverns to beach bars.

One of the most notable entries is Flora-Bama, located on the Florida-Alabama state line in Perdido Key.

The bar boasts of being the "ONLY Honky Tonk On The Beach", known for its live music, oyster bar, dance floors and beach views.

Flora-Bama also donates to more than 30 charities each year.

Sarasota's The Gator Club also made the cut, recognized for its rich history and lively entertainment. Housed in a historic building, The Gator Club offers patrons a taste of old Florida with its vintage decor and nightly live music.

It's a hotspot for those seeking a mix of great drinks, good company, and a touch of nostalgia.

