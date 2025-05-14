Protesters in New Smyrna Beach push back on massive Deering Park development

The Brief New Smyrna Beach approved a major development west of I-95 despite strong public opposition. Protesters cited concerns over traffic, flooding, and building on former conservation land. The Deering Park Innovation Center passed with a 4-1 city commission vote; construction timeline is TBD.



Tensions flared at a New Smyrna Beach city commission meeting as dozens of residents protested a massive development plan approved this week, voicing concerns over overcrowding, environmental impact and unchecked growth.

What is the Deering Park Innovation Center?

What we know:

The New Smyrna Beach City Commission approved the Deering Park Innovation Center in a 4-1 vote, despite widespread opposition from residents.

The project includes thousands of new homes and industrial buildings to be built on over 1,618 acres west of Interstate 95 and south of State Road 44. Designs call for six million square feet of commercial and light industrial space and 2,150 residential units with 400 acres dedicated to natural vegetation.

It involves rezoning land that opponents say includes former conservation areas and wetlands. Officials have not announced when construction will begin.

What we don't know:

A specific timeline for the development's groundbreaking and construction phases remains unclear. Additionally, there’s no official word yet on how the city plans to address infrastructure improvements, traffic mitigation, or environmental protections in response to the concerns raised.

The backstory:

New Smyrna Beach is already grappling with rapid population growth, daily traffic congestion, and recurring flood issues. Residents say the city’s infrastructure is under strain and fear the development will exacerbate those problems. The project has highlighted a broader debate about how the city should handle expansion and environmental preservation.

The Deering Park proposal has been in the works for more than four years, backed by local leaders in Southeast Volusia who view it as a strategic move to accommodate growth and boost the local economy. The plan was developed as part of a long-term vision for the area, though many residents say they were not adequately consulted.

What they're saying:

The project, known as the Deering Park Innovation Center, will bring several thousand homes and industrial buildings to the city west of Interstate 95.

"This is a massive development on former conservation lands and wetlands in an area already facing daily gridlock, worsening floods and explosive population growth," said one protester during the city commission meeting.

Despite vocal opposition, the rezoning measure passed by a 4-1 vote.

"I would think about 90% — maybe more — are opposed to this," added another resident holding a protest sign.

On the other side of the debate, supporters of the project praised its long-term vision.

"I want to commend the leaders and visionaries of Southeast Volusia that came together over four years ago to identify and begin the process for the beautiful future of our city and our region," one project backer said during the meeting.

Timeline:

Officials have not yet announced a timeline for construction.

