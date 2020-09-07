2 depressions moving west in the Atlantic are expected to become tropical storms, NHC says

The tropics are very active right now as two tropical depressions are moving west and could develop into tropical storms.

Tropical Depression 17, currently located well into the Atlantic, is moving west-northwest at 6 mph according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). It is expected to gain speed as it moves through the ocean.

They also said that Tropical Depression 17 has a 90 percent chance of developing further. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Paulette on Monday, gaining maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It currently is at 35 mph.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

There is another tropical depression in the Atlantic, right off of the coast of Africa. This one is also moving west but near 12 mph, the NHC confirmed.

Advertisement

It reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm on Monday as well. It will impact the Cabo Verde Islands.

If it does form, it will be called Tropical Storm Rene.

STAY PREPARED: Download the Orlando Sentinel Hurricane Guide for everything you need to know about the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season

So far, 15 named storms have formed during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. If all 26 names are used, the letters of the Greek alphabet will be used.

The last time the Greek alphabet was used in the Atlantic was in 2005, the year of Hurricane Katrina. With a total of 27 storms that year, the first six letters of the Greek alphabet were used: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Zeta.

Be sure you have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded and ready for hurricane season.