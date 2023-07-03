2 slain in shooting at Titusville apartment complex, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting near a Titusville apartment complex on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The double shooting occurred at the Sandalwood Apartments in the 200 block of Knox McRae Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Police responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired. Multiple victims were reportedly found in and near a parked car inside the apartment complex's parking lot, officials said.

Police found an adult male lying outside a car while another was in the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead on the scene with apparent gun shot wounds.

The suspect, who remains unknown at this time, reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.