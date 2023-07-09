2 people killed after driver runs red light at Orlando intersection, FHP says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have died after a driver ran a red light at an intersection in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday on Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road.
FHP said two people were traveling eastbound on Lake Underhill Road approaching the intersection of Rouse Road in a Kia Soul.
As the car made a left turn on a green light, entering the intersection, a driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee ran a red light.
As a result, the front of the Jeep struck the right side of the Kia which began to overturn.
MORE ORLANDO NEWS:
- Florida pediatric doctor charged with sexual battery, police say there could be more victims
- 1 person pulled from car in retention pond near Orlando International Airport, officials say
The driver of the Kia was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital and the passenger of the Kia died at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep, a 40-year-old woman from Orlando was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said they're working on identifying the victims.
There is currently a roadblock for the westbound lanes on Underhill Road.
The crash is under investigation.