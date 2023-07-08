Florida pediatric doctor charged with sexual battery, police say there could be more victims

article

A Florida pediatric doctor recently charged with sexual battery in another state, is now under investigation by the Orlando Police Department.

According to OPD, Mehul P. Dixit was arrested and charged with sexual battery by law enforcement in Mississippi. Dixit was practicing pediatric nephrology in both Mississippi and Florida before May 2023.

As a result of the charges, Dixit's medical license was suspended in Mississippi.

The OPD recently opened an investigation into Dixit concerning his committing sexual battery against underage female children while he practiced medicine in Florida.

Police believe there are more victims and are asking them to come forward if they feel they were victimized by Dixit.

Anyone with information can call 321-235-5300 or report information anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.