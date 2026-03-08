2 teens killed after car crashes into trees, catches fire in Lake County, troopers say

article

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash early Sunday morning where two teens were killed after a car crashed and caught fire along County Road 565, authorities said.

According to investigators, a 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on County Road 565 as it approached Sloans Ridge Road when the 19-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car ran off the roadway to the right and collided with multiple trees. Reports suggest that after the crash, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Troopers say both the driver and a 17-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.