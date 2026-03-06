6 guests sent to hospital after ride briefly pauses at SeaWorld Orlando

The Brief Orange County Fire Rescue transported six people from SeaWorld Orlando on Friday evening. A ride paused for about seven minutes and six guests reported feeling unwell. All were taken to a hospital for evaluation as a precaution.



Orange County Fire Rescue Department transported six people to a hospital after responding to a call at SeaWorld Orlando around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to SeaWorld, a ride experienced a brief operational pause lasting about seven minutes. During that time, six guests reported not feeling well, and emergency services were called.

The guests were taken to a local hospital for evaluation out of caution, the park said.

The ride resumed normal operations shortly afterward.

"The safety of our guests, ambassadors and animals is our top priority," SeaWorld said in a statement. No additional details were immediately released.