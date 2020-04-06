2 coronavirus testing facilities coming to Volusia County, Florida representative says

article

Coronavirus testing is coming to Volusia County.

State Representative David Santiago announced on Facebook that sometime next week, that drive-thru testing facilities will be established in both the east and west side of Volusia County.

This will allow residents to be tested in Volusia County, instead of having traveling to Jacksonville or Orlando.

Parameters on who can be tested will come out shortly, he said.

Volusia County currently has 151 positive cases of coronavirus. The Florida Department of Health shows that there is a total of 12,350 cases in Florida and a death toll of 221.

