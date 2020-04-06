Tracking Coronavirus: Florida's unemployment site undergoes maintenance, testing site at UCF to open, and more

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5 a.m. -- Florida's unemployment website relaunches after going down overnight for maintenance. While FOX 35 was able to access the first page of the application, several others are reporting issues going further. Read more HERE.

6 a.m. -- State Representative David Santiago announced on Facebook that sometime next week, that drive-thru testing facilities will be established in both the east and west side of Volusia County. Read more HERE.

9 a.m. -- Aventus Biolabs will open a coronavirus testing site at the University of Central Florida. Individuals must be prescreened by a healthcare provider and prescribed a test before coming. Read more HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- U.S. stock futures are posting gains, recovering from last week's losses and brushing off a drop in oil. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising by 3.6 percent, or over 700 points. Read more HERE.

There are currently over 12,350 positive cases of coronavirus in Florida. The current statewide death toll stands at 221.

Cases in the United States of America exceed 300,000 and over 8,000 deaths.

Worldwide cases exceed 1,286,000 and the death toll is over 70,000.

