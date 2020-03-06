2 cats dead, 2 people sent to hospital after Orlando house fire

A house fire in Orlando has sent two people to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews were called to the scene around 6:00 a.m. on Friday. Firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

"Within 5 minutes of first units arriving, we found smoke filling the structure. We had reports of two victims. Those victims self-removed, both male and female along with their dog."

Unfortunately, two cats died in the fire. The family's dog was able to get out of the house.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. They say the house is a complete loss.