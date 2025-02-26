2 arrested months after trying to break into Florida gun shops during Hurricane Milton: police

The Brief Police have arrested two men following a 6-month-long investigation regarding attempted burglaries at gun shops in Brevard County. Both attempted burglaries took place as the state of Florida braced for landfall from Hurricane Milton in October 2024.



Two men have been arrested several months after they attempted to break into two Florida gun shops during Hurricane Milton, according to police.

Camren Nasir Williams, 18, and Julien Jose Chalk, 22, were arrested on warrants between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26 on charges of attempted armed burglary, shooting into a building and criminal mischief with property damage, officials said.

What we know:

On Oct. 10, 2024, shortly before 5 a.m. and during Hurricane Milton, a red Nissan Sentra entered the parking lot of Red Dot Shooting Inc. on Richard Road in Rockledge.

Three people got out of the car and that's when a suspect, later identified as Williams, pulled out a rifle and fired shots into a window of the business in an attempt to break it.

Booking photo of Camren Nasir Williams (Credit: City of Rockledge)

When the window didn't shatter, police said Williams ran up to the window and struck it with the butt of his gun. He then tried to kick in the glass in a final attempt to break inside the gun shop.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Camren Williams is seen in all black shooting a rifle into the Red Dot Shooting, Inc building in Rockledge, officials said. (Credit: City of Rockledge)

Police said the driver of the Nissan, later identified as Chalk, then motioned for Williams to return to the car and the vehicle took off with all three suspects.

Booking photo of Julie Jose Chalk (Credit: City of Rockledge)

An investigation uncovered that the same suspects were connected to a similar incident at Sicario’s Gun Shop in Melbourne, occurring just 30 minutes before the Rockledge incident, police said.

What we don't know:

Rockledge police investigators, working alongside the Melbourne Police Department, issued arrest warrants for all three suspects following a 6-month investigation.

Williams and Chalk were charged in both the Rockledge and Melbourne incidents. The third suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, also faces charges in the Melbourne incident.

At this time, the Rockledge Police Department stated it does not have probable cause to arrest the third suspect.

What they're saying:

I want to thank our investigative team at the Rockledge Police Department, as well as Chief David Gillespie and his team at the Melbourne Police Department; this cooperation, teamwork, and tenacity led to these arrests.I want to make it clear that this type of conduct is unacceptable in the City of Rockledge. Anyone who commits criminal or violent acts will be identified, arrested, and charged accordingly. — Christopher Crawford, Rockledge Chief of Police

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Investigator P. Boldt at (321) 690-3988.

