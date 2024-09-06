2 arrested in Marion County after gun sale turns into robbery, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two 19-year-old men were arrested in Marion County after deputies said a gun sale turned into a robbery.
Terrence "TK" Brinson Jr. and Macai Rhem allegedly stole $450 and snatched the victim’s firearm during a sale at Gator Joe’s before fleeing in their vehicle, according to a report.
A deputy later spotted the suspects' vehicle on Maricamp Road. Although Brinson and Rhem tried to escape, they were tracked down with assistance from the air by a sheriff's office helicopter.
Brinson was apprehended in the 300 block of SE 29th Terrace, and Rhem, who initially ran, was quickly located and arrested.
Brinson faces charges of robbery by sudden snatching with a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude, and petit theft.
Rhem is charged with robbery by sudden snatching with a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, and petit theft. Rhem, already on pre-trial release for previous felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude, is being held without bond.
