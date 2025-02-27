2 arrested in Florida 'pink cocaine' bust, officials say
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Two people were arrested in Florida after being caught with pink cocaine on Wednesday, authorities said.
What we know:
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) in Fort Myers arrested undocumented immigrants Andres Felipe Gavira-Carvajal, 32, and Marilu Becerra Betancourt, 56, of Colombia, for possession and trafficking of Tusi, also known as pink cocaine.
Pictured: Colombian nationals Andres Felipe Gavira-Carvajal, 32, (right) and Marilu Becerra Betancourt, 56 (left) (Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
FDLE agents recovered more than a pound of the pink cocaine during the bust.
(Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
What we don't know:
Authorities did not share additional details about the circumstances leading to the bust and arrests.
What is pink cocaine?
Dig deeper:
According to the FDLE, Tusi, also known as pink cocaine, is a dangerous and emerging street drug made from a powdered blend of various substances, which can include fentanyl, ketamine, and MDMA.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)'s website said the substance is dyed pink and has a sweet smell. Officials said it can produce mind-altering, hallucinogenic effects.
MORE NEWS: Woman, dog die in Holly Hill house fire despite caregiver's efforts to rescue them
The DEA said it is likely, however, that the pink cocaine doesn't actually contain cocaine.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Feb. 27, 2025. Additional details regarding cocaine were provided by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration's website.