2 arrested in Florida 'pink cocaine' bust, officials say

The Brief A man and a woman were arrested in Florida for possession and trafficking of Tusi, or pink cocaine. Officials said the deadly street drug is a powdered mixture of various substances, sometimes including fentanyl, ketamine and MDMA.



Two people were arrested in Florida after being caught with pink cocaine on Wednesday, authorities said.

What we know:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) in Fort Myers arrested undocumented immigrants Andres Felipe Gavira-Carvajal, 32, and Marilu Becerra Betancourt, 56, of Colombia, for possession and trafficking of Tusi, also known as pink cocaine.

Pictured: Colombian nationals Andres Felipe Gavira-Carvajal, 32, (right) and Marilu Becerra Betancourt, 56 (left) (Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

FDLE agents recovered more than a pound of the pink cocaine during the bust.

(Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

What we don't know:

Authorities did not share additional details about the circumstances leading to the bust and arrests.

What is pink cocaine?

Dig deeper:

According to the FDLE, Tusi, also known as pink cocaine, is a dangerous and emerging street drug made from a powdered blend of various substances, which can include fentanyl, ketamine, and MDMA.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)'s website said the substance is dyed pink and has a sweet smell. Officials said it can produce mind-altering, hallucinogenic effects.

The DEA said it is likely, however, that the pink cocaine doesn't actually contain cocaine.

