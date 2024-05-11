2 arrested at Lake Eola 'pro-Palestine' rally, accused of battery on police officers

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) said two people were arrested during a demonstration at Lake Eola Park on Saturday and are now facing charges related to battery of a law enforcement officer.

Approximately 1,200 participants attended what organizers described as a "pro-Palestine" rally at Lake Eola Park.

"While most demonstrated peacefully, we did make 2 arrests," OPD wrote in a news release and social media post.

Additionally, officers resorted to deploying a "handheld chemical agent" to disperse a disruptive group, the department said. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The identities of those arrested were not immediately released.

The OPD and other law enforcement agencies continue to monitor other demonstrations reported around the city. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 News that demonstrators blocked a portion of Interstate 4 near Walt Disney World Resort late Saturday afternoon. That protest was dispersed by troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol, according to OCSO. FOX 35 has contacted the FHP for additional information and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.