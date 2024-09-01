19-year-old killed, 22-year-old critically injured after fiery, early-morning crash in Volusia County: FHP
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old woman was killed and a 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. on US-17, north of Lake Winona Road, in De Leon Springs.
Troopers said that the 22-year-old man was headed south on US-17 in a Chevrolet Silverado when he swerved into the northbound lane for an unknown reason. That's when he collided with the girl in a Jeep Wrangler, whose vehicle ran off the road, flipped over and caught on fire.
The man was airlifted as a trauma alert to a local hospital in critical condition, troopers said. The 19-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
