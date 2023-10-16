19-year-old Israeli survives rave massacre, hopes to move to Florida

A 19-year-old filmmaker who was trying to move to Miami is recovering, after being shot multiple times at a rave massacre that started the war in Israel.

Noam Cohen says he moved to South America seven months ago to get away from the conflicts going on in his home country. He came back to Israel to film the rave, but as he was leaving he saw the terrorists come in and heard all the machine guns and bombs go off. He says he watched as his friends were murdered and had to do whatever it took to survive and escape the attack.

"Like in a horror movie, they don't they don't do this, it's the worst dream you can ever imagine," said Cohen.

It is still hard for him to process what happened to him and what he saw, but he is thankful to be alive.

"I have bullets all over my bones," said Cohen. "I have one in between my two bones in my legs. I have another one on my bone here. And a lot of, like, pieces from the grenade over my body. Do you see those over my knees? I got hurt a lot."

He says what happened to him is nothing compared to the generations of families who were murdered in an instant. He says his goal is to still move to Florida once he is healed and can walk. He wants to get away from the war, so he can process what happened. Cohen says his family is trying their best to stay safe.