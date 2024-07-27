13-year-old in hospital after being shot early Saturday morning, police say

A 13-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Creekwater Blvd. in reference to a shooting, the department said. Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental, according to police. This is an open and ongoing investigation.