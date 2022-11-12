Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

Did you hear it?

Central Florida residents are reporting that some very loud, mysterious booms were heard early Saturday morning – and many believe they were sonic booms.

A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards.

Reports of the noises were widespread. Social media lit up with residents making their best guess at what they heard.

Mathew H. in Orlando posted video that captured the noises he heard around 5:17 a.m. in Orlando.

"I thought I was hearing things…but nope."

"Oh? Twin sonic booms just heard in Titusville!" tweeted Thomas Burghardt.

Matt Collins in Orlando said, "Just heard a sonic boom in the Orlando area. No launch scheduled right now."

Another person said, "Woke me up, thought something hit the house, Facebook and Twitter seem to confirm it was what I thought, sonic boom seems likely."

"I heard a triple boom at 5:15 am in Haines City, FL. I thought someone jumped on my roof!"

FOX 35 is hearing that the noises could have been from the landing of the U.S. military's X-37B space plane.

We are working to confirm the exact reason.