18-wheeler carrying 33,000 gallons of bleach overturns in Orange County, officials say

An 18-wheeler carrying 33,000 gallons of bleach flipped on its side in Orange County on Wednesday, spilling the substance all over the road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Apopka Boulevard in Apopka.

Several agencies, including the State Watch Office, Environmental Protection Division, and Florida Highway Patrol, are all on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

