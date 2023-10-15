17 FL deputies accused of stealing $500K • FL Navy chief punches girlfriend • Police find FL teen's manifesto

Watch FOX 35 Live

17 Florida deputies accused of stealing about $500,000 in pandemic relief funds

Seventeen Florida sheriff’s deputies appeared in court Thursday on charges that they stole about half a million dollars in pandemic relief funds.

The Broward County deputies, who are charged separately, are accused of a range of crimes, according to court records. Most are charged with wire fraud, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, though one deputy is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which has a maximum sentence of five years.

The eight law enforcement deputies and nine detention deputies have been suspended, Sheriff Gregory Tony said during a news conference. He said his office is going through the legal process of firing them.

Florida Navy chief drunkenly punches girlfriend 3 times at his own promotion dinner, officers say

A U.S. Navy chief petty officer was arrested after allegedly punching his girlfriend three times at his own promotion dinner, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Kyle Rogemoser was arrested and charged with domestic battery after the incident that unfolded shortly after midnight at the DoubleTree hotel on Riverplace Boulevard on Saturday, police said. The 36-year-old was staying at the hotel for a celebratory dinner honoring his promotion to chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, according to an arrest affidavit.

Florida girl arrested after biting school employee at Matanzas High School during a fight, deputies say

A Matanzas High School student was arrested after she allegedly bit a school employee who was trying to break up a fight last week, according to deputies.

The 16-year-old girl was taken into custody on a charge of battery of a school official Friday afternoon and was later transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, the Flagler Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities said she and another female student got into a fight in the school's courtyard. When a staff member tried to separate the teenagers, one of the students bit the employee on the forearm multiple times, causing an injury.

'Gas station heroin': Florida bans sell of new drug

The state of Florida is warning about a new drug they're calling "gas station heroin."

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody passed an emergency rule, making the drug, Tianeptine, illegal. Before, it was sold at gas stations, convenience stores and online.

The drug is being bottled as a dietary supplement, sometimes called Pegasus, Tianaa or Zaza Red.

"It’s just a constant, constant, constant barrage of new stuff that you can get high with," Luis Delgado, a certified addiction professional, said. "It’s impossible to keep up with."

Florida teen's detailed plans to commit several mass killings unearthed in routine traffic stop, deputies say

A Florida teen who was pulled over for a busted headlight was arrested after deputies found a multiple-page manifesto in his car, detailing plans to "kill everyone" at his high school, go on a "stabbing spree" at a church and murder his stepmom, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Henry Horton IV was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm, arrest records show. Before the 19-year-old was taken into custody at the Main Detention Center, he was admitted for a mental health check.