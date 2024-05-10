Student charged after false gun report prompts lockdown at New Smyrna Beach High School, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

A teenage girl has been charged after she called 911 to falsely report a gun on the campus of New Smyrna Beach High School earlier this week, deputies said.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the 16-year-old student claimed she saw a gun in a live Instagram video, but investigators learned she was lying in an attempt to get other students in trouble.

The girl, who has not been named, was charged with disrupting school functions by making a false report, VSO said in a news release.

The false report led to a lockdown at both New Smyrna Beach High School and New Smyrna Beach Middle School on Tuesday, police said, and caused a major disruption of school activities.

More than 50 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to the campus following the report.