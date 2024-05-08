Welcome to Rockville preparing for excessive heat, putting fan safety first

One of the largest music festivals globally is underway this week, as more than 200,000 attendees are anticipated to brave the heat in Daytona Beach.

Welcome To Rockville 2024 officially kicks off on Thursday, when some of the hottest rock bands will perform in sweltering temperatures.

Organizers are mindful of past weather-related challenges. Two years ago, severe weather necessitated multiple evacuations of the Speedway, resulting in the cancelation of some headline acts. Last year, we also experienced weather-related delays. This year, organizers are closely monitoring the heat.

"The fan safety is our number one priority this weekend, so we want everyone to be prepared to have a great experience with us," said Chamie McCurry | General Manager, Danny Wimmer Presents. "Bring that refillable water bottle to take advantage of our free water, wear the sunscreen, wear a hat, wear breathable clothing."

Provisions have been made to keep the hundreds of thousands of fans hydrated and cool. Starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend, 55 water spigots and water misters will be available throughout the property. Additionally, new shade structures have been installed to mitigate the expected heat, and Speedway staff have facilitated access to shaded areas within a portion of the track.

The festival's inaugural day features Motley Crue as the headlining act for Thursday. Tickets are still available for interested attendees.