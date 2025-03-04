16-year-old dies after losing control of motorcycle in Florida crash: troopers

The Brief A 16-year-old boy on a motorcycle was recently killed after losing control and crashing. The crash took place around 1:21 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, on Botanic Boulevard and East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. The other driver involved in the crash was not injured. The crash currently remains under investigation.



A 16-year-old boy on a motorcycle was killed after losing control and crashing in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The other driver involved in the crash was not injured, troopers said.

The crash currently remains under investigation.

What led to the deadly crash?

What we know:

FHP said the crash took place around 1:21 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, on Botanic Boulevard and East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Saint Cloud.

Troopers said a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Botanic Boulevard approaching the intersection of East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway (U.S. 192), while a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on U.S. 192 approaching Botanic Boulevard in the outside lane.

For an unknown reason, officials said the rider of the motorcycle lost control of the bike while trying to enter U.S. 192 from a subdivision.

Reports show the motorcycle rider laid down the motorcycle as it crossed over the paved median break before continuing into the eastbound lanes and entering into the direct path of the Toyota.

Troopers stated that the bottom of the Toyota struck the motorcycle rider, and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle. The rider landed in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 192, officials said.

Reports show the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Troopers believe another vehicle may have hit the rider as he was lying in the road.

What we don't know:

Officials said they have no other information on the possible vehicle that may have hit the rider when he was lying in the road.

What happens next?

What you can do:

FHP leaders are asking anyone with information on the crash to call (407) 737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

