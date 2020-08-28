16 people facing charges for looting this week in Minneapolis

article

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has brought charges against 16 people who were allegedly involved in looting in Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Prosecutors say these individuals committed crimes as unrest broke out after the death of a man in downtown. Police say that man, the suspect in a deadly shooting earlier in the afternoon, turned the gun on himself as officers approached him.

However, rumors spread online that the incident had been in fact a police shooting. Fueled by the rumors, a crowd began to gather at the scene on Nicollet Mall, ultimately leading to windows being smashed at businesses and looting in the area.

A curfew was issued in Minneapolis Wednesday evening and again on Thursday to clear the streets. No curfew is in effect for Friday night, however.

The following people have been charged:

Advertisement