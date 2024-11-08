14-year-old pleads guilty to sexual assaulting 91-year-old woman in Marion County

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly beating and raping a 91-year-old woman in June pleaded guilty to the charges in open court Thursday, according to the State Attorneys Office.

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, deputies responded to the scene after the 91-year-old victim was awoken around midnight to find an intruder in her home. The woman was beaten and sexually battered by the suspect, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

"It’s everyone's worst nightmare that somebody breaks into your house and you're attacked," said Lt. Paul Bloom with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. "I think that's something that will linger, certainly with our victim, but also the residents in that, in that community that this could happen."

Investigators were able to track down a suspect through DNA evidence.

According to investigators, the victim mentioned that the day before the attack, the suspect had stopped by to chat, as he often had in the past.

During an interview with detectives, the sheriff's office said the teenager admitted to unlawfully entering the victim’s home.

The 14-year-old will be sentenced on December 19 and has been charged as an adult.