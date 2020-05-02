14-year-old belts out National Anthem to entertain neighborhood

A 14-year-old girl is entertaining her neighbors in a big way.

Sonia's dad, Stephen Heisler, reached out to FOX 35 via email to tell us that his daughter has been singing the National Anthem, along with other songs, every night for the last three weeks from the front of their driveway for people to enjoy.

He says he's seen as many as "13 golf carts, along with walkers and families from well over a mile away."

Heisler said the audience is spread out down both sides of the street each night Sonia sings, keeping up social distancing.

On Saturday night, FOX 35 News was there as the Orlando Police Department stopped by to hear the 14-year-old sing.

Heisler said in the past, his daughter performed the National Anthem for the City of Orlando on several occasions, most recently at the 9/11 Rememberance Ceremony at Fire Station 1.