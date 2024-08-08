Parents of teen killed in deadly shooting react to arrest: 'I didn't know my little boy had a gun'

Parents of the teenager shot and killed inside an Orange County home last week said they did not know he had a gun.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), David Anthony Vargas Acker, 16, brought a gun to a home on Easton Street on July 30. He, a 16-year-old girl, and another teenager were pointing it at one another and posing with the weapon, per OCSO.

Veronica Aker and David Vargas said they identified their son’s body and saw his wounds. They told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie he used his arm to cover his face from the weapon.

"He has a gunshot through his hand, and it went through his cheek and through the back of his head. If someone is telling you don’t shoot, and you shoot, that’s intentional," said Veronica Acker. "She chose to aim a gun at him and pull the trigger. And there’s no bringing him back, but we want justice for him."

On August 8, OCSO announced they arrested a 16-year-old girl involved. She is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Veronica and David said the charge does not reflect the crime committed.

"I feel better that she’s behind bars, but me personally… manslaughter, the charge that she got, I don’t agree with it," said David Vargas.

According to Vargas Acker’s parents, they did not know he had a gun; they wanted to find out how he got his hands on one.

"It’s just hard to understand how easily accessible it is for a child to get their hands on guns… like that shouldn’t be a thing," Veronica said.

"My wife has a gun. She keeps it in her safe, locked away. I didn’t know my little boy had a gun," said David. "How can a 16-year-old go out on the street and buy a gun?"

Vargas Acker was not the eldest child, but his brother JJ said he was the one everyone turned to for advice or help.

"Honestly, there’s nothing we wouldn’t do to switch positions with him," said JJ Vargas. "That’s the older sibling’s job… to protect the younger ones."

According to his eldest brother, Jimmy, Vargas Acker was a bright light in their family, and his death will not compare to any sentence the teenager responsible will receive.

"No matter how much she gets – jail, prison, whatever, my little brother is not going to come back," said Jimmy Vargas.

As the family grapples with their grief, they all have matching tattoos with Vargas Acker’s full name and birthdate. They said they have a long road ahead but are focused on getting justice.

"Imagine it was your 16-year-old taken from you. He had a whole life in front of him. We ask that they take that into consideration, and they find it in their hearts to throw the book at her."

David Vargas Acker’s funeral will be held on Monday.

The 16-year-old accused of killing him was taken to a juvenile assessment center. At this time, FOX 35 is not releasing her name due to her age.