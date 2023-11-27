13-year-old Florida boy arrested for making threats on Snapchat to murder his family, deputies say

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Friday after he threatened to murder his family, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The boy used social media platform Snapchat to make the threats, which led to an anonymous tip being made to the sheriff's office, deputies said.

Deputies made contact with several juveniles involved, including the suspect. He said he sent the messages "for attention" and "did not actually have a plan to kill his family," according to deputies.

The teen was arrested for written threats to kill and was processed at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility before being turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

"Even if it is a joke or for attention, we take any written threat to kill or do harm very seriously," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "The law does not allow for a ‘joke’ exception when you get caught. Parents, remember to be the Sheriff in your home and teach your children not to make jokes or seek attention in this manner. In this case, he got a lot of attention!"