12-year-old autistic girl reported missing in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach police need help to locate a child that has been reported missing.

Police say 12-year-old Navaeh Conrey was last seen Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex off of North Clyde Morris Boulevard and LPGA Boulevard.

Navaeh is about 4'11" tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She is also autistic.

If you have seen Navaeh, police are asking you to call their emergency communication center at 386-248-1777, option 3.