11th annual Thunder on Cocoa Beach Superboat races underway

Boat fans are gathering on Cocoa Beach as the 11th year of Thunder on Cocoa Beach Superboat races is underway.

The event features two days, Saturday and Sunday, of races. It is free to attend and open to everyone. Last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

The Space Coast Super Boat Grand Prix is one of the largest in Central Florida and draws the top race teams in the world to compete in various classes, with the premier class reaching speeds over 175 mph. It is the first of the sport's 2021 six-race championship series.

More than 50 teams specifically are competing on Sunday. It runs from Pier South to the Coconuts on the Beach restaurant. People who turn out will see catamarans with more than 2,200 horsepower reaching speeds up to 170 mph out on the waves.

The first race on Sunday begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY EVENTS

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Launching @ Scorpion Marine

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Power Boats in Dry Pits: Race Village Flounder Dr.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: VIP Hospitality Tent @ Lori Wilson (Beach Side)

10 a.m.: Start of 1st Race

7 p.m.: Awards Presentation- Dry Pits by Exploration Tower

