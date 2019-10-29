11-year-old who escaped fire says family needs a new home

article

An Orlando family is struggling to find a new home after a fire destroyed theirs.

An 11-year-old boy was home alone when the fire broke out.

"That’s my table right next to my bed. That plastic one. And that’s what I sleep on," said Jermari Ezell, 11.

He showed The News Station his bedroom furniture, charred in a fire that destroyed his family’s home one week ago.

"It was scary for me because when it comes this close to something dangerous, my heart starts beating faster," he said.

According to rescuers, a faulty outlet caused the blaze at the Commodore Place Condos.

Jermari says the unit filled up with black smoke, destroying the home where he lives with his mother and two sisters.

He says he crawled to avoid the smoke, then took off.

The News Station asked the 11-year-old how he learned how to do all of this.

"I learn things cause I watch these type of YouTube videos. And I just learn them," he said.

Now, he’s learning how to cope without a home.

A GoFundMe account is set up to help the family pay bills and find a new home, as well as supplies.

"We need donations like for clothes," Jermari said.

While Jermari says he now gets nightmares when he thinks of the fire, he believes his inner strength helped protect himself.

Reporter: "Who wanted you to fight it?

Jermari: "God and my mom."

Jermari says they’re going to a new hotel on Wednesday that his mother must pay for.

He hopes the family finds a new home soon.