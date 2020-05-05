$11 flights, $59 cruises offered as the travel industry takes a hit from coronavirus pandemic

article

The travel industry has taken a hit as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keeps travelers grounded at home. Some companies in the industry are offering deals to lure customers back.

At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Orlando International Airport reported that passenger traffic was down approximately 97 percent and only a few hundred flights departed a day.

Frontier Airlines is currently offering a sale for travelers with tickets starting as low as $11.

For example, it costs just $11 to fly from:

Austin, Texas to Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado to Las Vegas, Nevada

Dallas, Texas to Las Vegas, Nevada

Charlotte, North Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Flights out of Orlando are a little more expensive and include:

$39 | Orlando, Florida to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

$49 | Orlando, Florida to Chicago, Illinois

$59 | Orlando, Florida to Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Frontier is also now offering a “More Room” seat option that costs at least $39 more per passenger, one way. Booking the selection ensures the middle seat that is next to a passenger will be empty for the duration of the flight.

Flights continue to fly out of Orlando International Airport and as Governor DeSantis continues to reopen the state, it is expected that normal operations will eventually resume. Airport officials are taking several steps to make the airport safer for flyers, including protective screens, visual markers to enforce social distancing, enhanced cleanings, and mask recommendations.

On Monday, Carnival Cruise Line announced that they will resume operations in August by phasing in some cruises.

Starting August 1st, the following sailings will depart:

Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista

Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation

Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation

Sailings other than the cruises listed above are canceled through at least August 31st.

However, for the cruises that will depart, fares are cheap. Carnival is offering cruises from $59 per person, per day until Wednesday night. In addition, the deal includes reduced deposits from $50 per person and $100 onboard credit.

Fall and Winter sales were also listed on the cruise line's website.

