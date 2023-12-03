1,000 military families treated to free vacations in Orlando

This weekend, 1,000 military families are in the midst of enjoying a free vacation. It’s all thanks to Westgate Resorts.

Those families are getting the VIP treatment; accommodations, meals, and entertainment are all paid for for three days.

Festivities started Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 3.

FOX 35 spoke to some of those service members who received a free vacation.

"The experience has such an impact because you get to meet military veterans, families, from all across the country," said Army vet Nilsson Garcia.

Henry Cerritos served his country for 26 years, even touring in Iraq.

He said, "I see a lot of individuals, who have done the same thing. Even though you retire from it, you still feel the group cohesion."

Garcia and Cerritos, like hundreds of their fellow military comrades, have spent the weekend relaxing and reflecting on times in the service.

Cerrito’s spouse, Donna Gatto, said, "It's amazing to see, not only all these families together, but the age span."

She goes on to say, "You see these older veterans. You know they have seen things that were so different from what even my husband saw."

Veterans from all over the country and all ages are attending the weekend celebration.

"Sometimes you even run into friends and even people you were stationed with, from like 20 years ago," Garcia said.

He goes on to say, "That’s the beauty of it all."

In addition to a trip down memory lane, the weekend also offered educational opportunities like a PTSD seminar.

Families and children also had the chance to enjoy games and free tickets to SeaWorld.

Westgate Resorts CEO and military veteran himself, Mark Waltrip footed the bill.

"It's really about taking care of our service members, and their families, starting at the beginning with the fair, the entertainment, the food, and some will hang around for a couple of days and just go enjoy the beautiful bright lights of Orlando."

This is the 12th year for the military weekend at the Westgate Vacation Village Resort.